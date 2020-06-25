Get Paid To Be An Election Worker This November

Elections officials in many North Carolina counties are looking for election workers for the November 3 general election and the early voting period in October. You can protect democracy, learn how elections work and get paid in the process!
**The State Board of Elections is committed to protecting election workers’ and voters’ health and safety. Appropriate personal protective equipment will be provided, and social distancing measures and routine cleanings will occur.**
What do election workers do?
- Staff polling places during early voting and on Election Day.
- Set up and close down the voting enclosure.
- Check in voters and issue ballots.
- Assist voters upon request.
Do you qualify?
To serve as an election worker, you must be a registered voter. To check your registration status, go here: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/. To register to vote, go here: https://www.ncsbe.gov/Voters/Registering-to-Vote. Precinct officials may not be a candidate or relative of a candidate in the election. They also may not be an elected government official, hold office with a political party or be a manager or treasurer for a candidate or political party. They also may not serve at the same polling place as a spouse, child, spouse of a child, sister or brother.
Ready to lend a hand? Apply here.
These Stunning Princess Photos Are The #BlackGirlMagic You Need Now!
These Stunning Princess Photos Are The #BlackGirlMagic You Need Now!
1. Princess OnyxSource:CreativeSoul Photography 1 of 10
2. Princess AmethystSource:CreativeSoul Photography 2 of 10
3. Princess Rose QuartzSource:CreativeSoul Photography 3 of 10
4. Princess JadeSource:CreativeSoul Photography 4 of 10
5. Princess ObsidianSource:CreativeSoul Photography 5 of 10
6. Princess TurquoiseSource:CreativeSoul Photography 6 of 10
7. Princess Tiger EyesSource:CreativeSoul Photography 7 of 10
8. Princess MoonshineSource:CreativeSoul Photography 8 of 10
9. Princess AquamarineSource:CreativeSoul Photography 9 of 10
10. Princess EmeraldSource:CreativeSoul Photography 10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
Get Paid To Be An Election Worker This November was originally published on foxync.com