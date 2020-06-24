Shani Hosten of AARP Discusses the Power of Music, Shares Advice For African Americans Affected By COVID-19 & More

| 06.24.20
Shani Hosten, Vice President of Multicultural Leadership for African American/Black Strategy & Outreach at AARP, called in today to discuss the power of music. In talking about how music brings us together and being better together, she also offered some advice for the African American community disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

RELATED: Enter To Win $100 In The Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell ® “Black Music Month Promotion” Presented by AARP

With over 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical, hospital and consumer packaged good industries, Hosten joined AARP in 2016 bringing with her a wide range of other unique experiences. Hosten, whose focus ties into community engagement and cultural awareness, is an HBCU graduate of Hampton University (she also studied at Columbia University), a member of the Reston (VA) Chapter of the Links Incorporated, and a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. 

Close