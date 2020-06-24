Obviously, your child didn’t get to use up all of their lunch money because of the pandemic. If your child is a graduating senior or is leaving the school district, here’s what you can do.
If you have a student in Durham with lunch money you’d like to reclaim, you can do it here.
In Cumberland County, you’ll have 60 days after the last day of school to reclaim funds. You can do it here.
In Wake County, you need to fill out this form.
Here’s How To Claim Your Child’s Unused Lunch Money was originally published on foxync.com