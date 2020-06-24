CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Here’s How To Claim Your Child’s Unused Lunch Money

Prep For Success Back To School Drive

Source: R1- Digital / Radio One Digital

Obviously, your child didn’t get to use up all of their lunch money because of the pandemic. If your child is a graduating senior or is leaving the school district, here’s what you can do.

If you have a student in Durham with lunch money you’d like to reclaim, you can do it here.

In Cumberland County, you’ll have 60 days after the last day of school to reclaim funds. You can do it here.

In Wake County, you need to fill out this form.

 

 

Read More: Durham Is Holding A Contest For Their “I Voted” Sticker

Read More:Drive-Thru Fair Food Days Are Back!

Read More:Check Out The List Of Wake County COVID-19 Test Locations

 

 

2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Miss Juneteenth" Premiere

Hail To The Queen: 10 Times Nicole Beharie Was Beauty Royalty

10 photos Launch gallery

Hail To The Queen: 10 Times Nicole Beharie Was Beauty Royalty

Continue reading Hail To The Queen: 10 Times Nicole Beharie Was Beauty Royalty

Hail To The Queen: 10 Times Nicole Beharie Was Beauty Royalty

[caption id="attachment_3157105" align="alignleft" width="872"] Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty[/caption] If there's one thing urge you do this week—if you haven't already—is to make sure that you rent the indie gem Miss Juneteenth. Channing Godfrey People's debut endearing film takes place in a tiny town in Texas and focuses on single Black mother and former beauty queen Turquoise (brilliantly played by Nicole Behari) who wants her daughter Kia (newcomer Alexis Chikaeze) to have a better life. See, nearly 15 years ago, Turquoise was crowned Miss Juneteenth and was awarded a full-ride to an HBCU, but because she got pregnant, she could never live out dreams and get her college degree. So now, it's Kia's turn to compete in the patent and Turquoise will do anything—work off jobs, sliding beer and ribs at the local BBQ spot—to ensure that her daughter has a better life. But what Turquoise realizes is that you can't force your children to be what you weren't and that their future is what they make it. Naturally, Beharie, who is mostly known for last year's stunning "Striking Vipers" Black Mirror episode and FOX's Sleep Hollow, absolutely shines in this film, which highlights the importance of Black freedom, pride and the sacrifices mothers make. But most importantly, while the mother-daughter relationship between Turquoise and Kia has its obstacles, there is very little trauma between the two—their bond is based on nurturing love. You just love to see it! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vb3oREG_DdA When reflecting on what attracted her to this film, Behrie pointed to the beauty of the script and the realness they all had on set. "Channing wrote a beautiful script and wanted us all to wear natural hair. There’s not a lot of makeup, no designer bags, no massive injustice, no exceptionalism. The characters are all trying their best to navigate life," Beharie told New York Times' Candice Frederick. Adding, that the spirit of the theme of Juneteenth, the oldest known celebration honoring the end of slavery in the United States, Beharie said the film has given her a "greater consciousness" about this iconic African-American holiday. "This will be my first year celebrating Juneteenth and what it means for people to honor a freedom that came late as we all come into greater consciousness now," she said. I have been a fan of Beharie's for years and I hope that this is the year that she finally gets her flowers (and an Oscar nom) for this powerful and moving role, because she deserves! So to celebrate Nicole and all of her stunning beauty, poise and style, here are 10 times the remarkable actress proved to be the queen of our dreams on-screen and off. Miss Juneteenth is available on VOD now. Rent it y'all!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Here’s How To Claim Your Child’s Unused Lunch Money  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 1 hour ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 4 weeks ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 2 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 3 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 3 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 3 months ago
03.20.20
Close