“Working Mom Wednesday’s” National Soul Food Month

Working Mom’s we talked to one of the top cooks for “soul food” in the area. Ruth Dash is the head cook at the Chicken Hut on Fayetteville St. in Durham.
The Chicken Hut, originally known as The Chicken Box, was established in 1957, and Aunt Ruth has been cooking for over 50 years. Listen as she talks about her joy of cooking “Soul Food” and different dishes everyday at The Chicken Hut.
The Chicken Hut located at 3019 Fayetteville St. in Durham, NC ….Monday-Friday starting at 11:30am until 3:30pm
The menu changes daily but since today is Wednesday … here’s what Ruth is serving today:
Wednesday
Sides vary and subject to change
- Baked Spaghetti
- Country Smothered Chicken
- Pig Feet
- Fried Chicken
- Fried Fish
- Fried Shrimp
- Don’t forget your favorite sides and desserts!
FOLLOW THEM AT….
Website: https://chickenhutnc.weebly.com/
Facebook: @chutdurham
Instagram: @chickenhutdurham
…for daily menu items.