“Working Mom Wednesday’s” National Soul Food Month

Working Mom’s we talked to one of the top cooks for “soul food” in the area. Ruth Dash is the head cook at the Chicken Hut on Fayetteville St. in Durham.

The Chicken Hut, originally known as The Chicken Box, was established in 1957, and Aunt Ruth has been cooking for over 50 years. Listen as she talks about her joy of cooking “Soul Food” and different dishes everyday at The Chicken Hut.

The Chicken Hut located at 3019 Fayetteville St. in Durham, NC ….Monday-Friday starting at 11:30am until 3:30pm

The menu changes daily but since today is Wednesday … here’s what Ruth is serving today:

Wednesday

Sides vary and subject to change

Baked Spaghetti

Country Smothered Chicken

Pig Feet

Fried Chicken

Fried Fish

Fried Shrimp

Don’t forget your favorite sides and desserts!

FOLLOW THEM AT….

Website: https://chickenhutnc.weebly.com/

Facebook: @chutdurham

Instagram: @chickenhutdurham

…for daily menu items.

