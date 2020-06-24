“Working Mom Wednesday’s” National Soul Food Month

Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
| 06.24.20
Dismiss

 

Working Mom’s we talked to one of the top cooks for “soul food” in the area.  Ruth Dash is the head cook at the Chicken Hut on Fayetteville St. in Durham.

The Chicken Hut, originally known as The Chicken Box, was established in 1957, and Aunt Ruth has been cooking for over 50 years.  Listen as she talks about her joy of cooking “Soul Food” and different dishes everyday at The Chicken Hut.

The Chicken Hut located at 3019 Fayetteville St. in Durham, NC ….Monday-Friday starting at 11:30am until 3:30pm

The menu changes daily but since today is Wednesday … here’s what Ruth is serving today:

 

Wednesday

Sides vary and subject to change

  • Baked Spaghetti
  • Country Smothered Chicken
  • Pig Feet
  • Fried Chicken 
  • Fried Fish
  • Fried Shrimp
  • Don’t forget your favorite sides and desserts!

FOLLOW THEM AT….

Website: https://chickenhutnc.weebly.com/

Facebook:  @chutdurham

Instagram:  @chickenhutdurham

 

…for daily menu items.

 

 

@Melissa Wade , Chicken Hut , Melissa's Working mom Wednesdays , National Soul Food Month , Ruth Dash

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 1 hour ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 4 weeks ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 2 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 3 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 3 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 3 months ago
03.20.20
Close