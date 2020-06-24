Durham Is Holding A Contest For Their “I Voted” Sticker

The Durham County Board of Elections in conjunction with the City of Durham is formally announcing the second ever ‘I Voted’ Sticker contest for Durham County. The winning design will be chosen by Durham County residents and will be given to voters during the 2020 General Election.
Artists and residents that are interested in participating in the contest must be at least 18 years of age and a resident of Durham County. The winning designer will receive a custom plaque, cash prize, and public recognition from the Durham County Board of Elections and others. To see full contest details, rules and other requirements, click here.
The deadline to submit your design is July 6, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. To submit your design to the Durham County Board of Elections, click the link below! If you have additional questions, please contact the Board of Elections using the contact information listed in the footer.
These Stunning Princess Photos Are The #BlackGirlMagic You Need Now!
1. Princess OnyxSource:CreativeSoul Photography 1 of 10
2. Princess AmethystSource:CreativeSoul Photography 2 of 10
3. Princess Rose QuartzSource:CreativeSoul Photography 3 of 10
4. Princess JadeSource:CreativeSoul Photography 4 of 10
5. Princess ObsidianSource:CreativeSoul Photography 5 of 10
6. Princess TurquoiseSource:CreativeSoul Photography 6 of 10
7. Princess Tiger EyesSource:CreativeSoul Photography 7 of 10
8. Princess MoonshineSource:CreativeSoul Photography 8 of 10
9. Princess AquamarineSource:CreativeSoul Photography 9 of 10
10. Princess EmeraldSource:CreativeSoul Photography 10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
