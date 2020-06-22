CLOSE
She Said Yes! Kierra Sheard Is Getting Married [PHOTOS]

via GospelGoodies.com:

Congrats are in order for Kierra Sheard! The singer, songwriter, actress and soon-to-be wifey is getting married!

Kierra Sheard shared the news on Instagram on her birthday (June 20) with photos that revealed her lucky guy (Jordan Kelly) and moments after he popped the big question.

“I can’t believe it!!!! You’re everything I’ve always wanted. I can’t wait to do life with you! Thank you for choosing me! You’re an answer to my prayers. The man in my dream is now my reality,” she wrote. “God has His way of doing things, and through you, He’s shown me that if I trust Him, all will be well; and OH MY GOD— ALL IS WELL! Dr. Seuss once said, “You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.“…man, I get it now. Everyday I look forward to you! I love you.”

Congrats to the Future Mrs. Kelly!

 

Kierra Sheard grew up in a family that was all about singing for the Lord. She is the daughter of Karen Clark-Sheard who is a member The Clark Sisters. As a gospel artist Kierra Sheard continues to take us all the way to church when we listen to her sing. With her beautiful voice and stylish looks we just can't get enough of Kierra Sheard!

Close