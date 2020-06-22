A Prayer To Start Your Week Off Right [VIDEO]

| 06.22.20
We’re thanking God for another week! Another opportunity, another chance to live right, to love right, to be better and do better. Watch Erica Campbell‘s full prayer up top.

Jennifer Hudson, Tamela Mann, Mariah Carey & More Accept Tyler Perry’s Gospel Challenge [VIDEO]

There are a bunch of social media challenges going on during quarantine, but few about Jesus. Leave it to Tyler Perry to reel it back to hope!  Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) This week the mogul took to Instagram to spread a new trend called the #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge, where he is challenging fans and artists to sing there version of the popular gospel hymn, “He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands.”  STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! https://www.instagram.com/p/B-CX1CynGss   “It’s my hope that we add to this simple song in every language from every nation as we let it become a prayer for our whole world! God bless you today,” he captioned the video. “Remember it’s all in God’s hands!” LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. Check out videos from celebrities who took the challenge below!

