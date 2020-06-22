CLOSE
Scripture For The Week “Don’t Prejudge Anyone”

The Wings Of Inspiration Bible

MATTHEW 7:3 (NKJV)

And why do you look at the speck in your brother’s eye, but do not consider the plank in your own eye?

EXPLANATION:

As we grow older, many of us have developed some type of prejudice toward someone, be it race, culture, personality, work, church, etc. How can we worship GOD on the Sabbath, but speak negative or harshly to one who is created in GOD’s own image. It’s tough. Be careful of what you speak. Words are FREE, it’s how you use them that will COST you.

