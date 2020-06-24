THIS SUNDAY SCHOOL OVERVIEW FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS OF THE LESSON EACH WEEK. BIBLICAL TRANSLATIONS WILL VARY, BUT THE MAIN RESOURCE WILL BE THE TOWNSEND PRESS SUNDAY SCHOOL COMMENTARY, 99th EDITION. THIS FEATURE IS DESIGNED TO BE OF HELP TO THOSE WHO CANNOT ATTEND THEIR LOCAL CHURCH AND/OR SUNDAY SCHOOL.

LESSON TITLE: THE GIFTS OF WISDOM

Adult/Young Adult Topic: WISDOM’S REWARDS

Printed Text: Proverbs 8:8-14, 17-21

KEY VERSE: Proverbs 8:10-11 (NIV)

Choose my instruction instead of silver, knowledge rather than choice gold, for wisdom is more precious than rubies, and nothing you desire can compare with her.

Source: Townsend Press Sunday School Commentary – 99th Edition, 2019-2020

UNIFYING LESSON PRINCIPLE:

People desire wisdom and hope to be rewarded when they search for it. Why is wisdom so desirable? Wisdom’s value is more than tangible gain; it gives knowledge and courage and leads toward God’s path of justice and righteousness.

CONCLUDING REFLECTION:

The quest for material acquisition should not be pursued at the expense of putting God first. Walking in God’s ways of wisdom produces fruit that will not spoil—fruit that will remain. The pathway of justice is made possible through walking in wisdom. True wealth is obtained through communing with God, walking with God, and being obedient to God. When we are clothed with the wisdom of God, we can boldly walk by faith without fear of our future. There are no substitutes or shortcuts to the pathway paved by faith and wisdom.

PRAYER:

LORD, help us to walk in the ways of wisdom so that our living will not be in vain. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

Sunday School Review “The Gifts of Wisdom” was originally published on 955thelou.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: