CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Deitrick Haddon Releases New Song & Tribute Video: “I Can’t Breathe”

via GospelGoodies.com:

Following a recent slew of deaths by police, Deitrick Haddon has responded with a song called “I Can’t Breathe,” which speaks directly to George Floyd’s case and a bunch of cities affected. 

“I can’t breathe, your hatred is choking the life out of me,” he sings. “This is supposed to be the land of the free, but look at me. I can’t breathe.” 

 

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

R&B singer H.E.R., who has gospel roots, also released a song of the same name with the same sentiments. Listen: 

 

A message for the people in the back: Black Lives Matter. 

RELATED NEWS: 

Ericaism: “I’m Concerned About Our Black Boys” [VIDEO]

Jumpin’ The Broom! Couple Gets Married Amidst Protesters In Philly

How Do You Speak To Your Children About Race?

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Deitrick Haddon Releases New Song & Tribute Video: “I Can’t Breathe”  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 3 weeks ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 2 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 3 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 3 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 3 months ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 3 months ago
03.12.20
Close