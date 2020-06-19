CLOSE
Town Of Chapel Hill Is Starting Weekly Mask Distribution

Starting Wednesday, June 17, the Town of Chapel Hill is launching a free face mask distribution campaign, effective until further notice. This campaign aims to ensure all residents who need face coverings have access to them.  Masks are limited to four per household.

Free mask distribution will occur every Wednesday and Saturday from 2-5 p.m. at:

  • Fire Station 1: 403 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, and
  • Fire Station 3: 1615 E. Franklin Street

This is part of the Town’s broader effort to keep our community safer and healthier during the pandemic.  In the past few weeks, the Town distributed approximately 5,000 masks at the local food bank distribution, to our public housing residents, and to community partners serving our most vulnerable communities.

If you are interested in donating masks to support this effort, the Town is also now accepting donations at various locations around Town.

View this flyer (EnglishEspañol / Spanish简体中文 / Chinese ) for information on both mask pickup and mask donation sites and times.

For more information or questions, contact housingandcommunity@townofchapelhill.org.

 

Close