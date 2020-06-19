CLOSE
Durham Hosts Virtual COVID-19 Discussion for Small, Minority & Women-Owned Businesses

Portrait of young successful woman

Source: mihailomilovanovic / Getty

What: COVID19: Where Are We Now and Where Do We Go from Here

Who: City of Durham Equity and Inclusion Department and the Durham County Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Program

When: Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Zoom meeting; pre-registration is required for log-in instructions

Fast Facts:

·         Small, minority, and women-owned businesses are invited to participate in an online discussion on the impacts of COVID-19 on their Durham companies.

·         Attendees will connect with City and County staff, staff from The Institute, and engage with other business owners to collectively develop solutions that increase the likelihood of not only surviving, but enhancing operations during these unprecedented times. As businesses adjust to the changing landscape and reassess current business models, this discussion will also help facilitate how to begin formulating sustainable strategies to move companies forward.

·         As City and County staff explore solutions to support small, minority and women-owned firms, they are also seeking business owner input during this online discussion to create more comprehensive approaches that specifically address the needs of Durham’s small business community.

·         Pre-registration for this free event is required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/exploring-the-impact-of-covid-19-on-smallminority-women-owned-businesses-tickets-109971569926. Log-in instructions for this Zoom meeting will be sent to the registered email address.

·         For additional information about next week’s online meeting, contact Contracting and Compliance Manager Eric Miller with the City’s Equity and Inclusion Department at (919) 560-4180, ext. 17241 or Eric.Miller@DurhamNC.gov.

 

