Check Out These Juneteenth Activities Around The Triangle

Check out some of these local Juneteenth activities!

Raleigh

The Juneteenth Drive-Thru Freedom Celebration is at 10:30 a.m. at Washington Elementary School, 1000 Fayetteville St., Raleigh. Details here.

Juneteenth Festival and Community Cookout on Spring Forest Road in Raleigh. Details here.

Moncure

Visit Off Grid in Colors, a Moncure homestead, via Juneteenth Farm Tours in Chatham County.

Durham

Beyu Caffe is presenting a Juneteenth Concert Digital Block Party. Details here.

The Juneteenth Census Car Parade lines up at 10:30 a.m. and starts at 11 a.m. at the Durham Public Health Parking Lot, 414 E. Main St. in Durham with free masks, census swag, ice cream and voting information. Details here.

Virtual

2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration – Black Women Lead: Voting in the 20s–The African American Caucus of the Wake County Democratic Party , in conjunction with the Southern Wake Democrats, invites you to join us for our 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration – Black Women Lead event! Details here.

#TheBounceBackRDU features eight African Americans sharing a story about a time they fell down but didn’t stay down – they bounced back. Details here.

Carrboro (virtual)

We are pleased to announce an upcoming program honoring Juneteenth on Friday, June 19th. Current and former African American elected officials of Orange County have come together to share a Resolution in Recognition of 400 Years of the African American Story. This resolution will be read by the elected officials, who will then recognize past and present African American elected officials in Orange County. Following the resolution and recognition, Dr. Freddie Parker, Professor Emeritus of History at North Carolina Central University, will give a presentation on the history of Juneteenth. The following is the agenda for the program: Introduction of Juneteenth Program – Hon. Barbara M. Foushee, Mayor Pro Tem Town of Carrboro Introduction of Orange County Resolution – Hon. Renée A. Price, Vice-Chair Orange County Board of County Commissioners Reading of the Resolution Stating of Names of the Undersigned Reading of Names of Former African-American Elected Officials – Annetta Stokes-Streater, Orange County Commissioner Elect Jean Hamilton and Greg McElveen In Memoriam – Hon. Renée A. Price Introduction of Dr. Freddie Parker – Hon. Barbara M. Foushee Juneteenth Presentation – Dr. Freddie Parker, Professor Emeritus, North Carolina Central University Closing – Hon. Barbara M. Foushee This program will be available for viewing all day beginning on Juneteenth, Friday, June 19th. It will be accessible via the Carrboro Recreation, Parks, & Cultural Resources Department’s YouTube Channel linked below as well as shared via the Town website and social media platforms. The video will remain accessible on the YouTube Channel for viewing at any time. We are thankful to be able to share this program with everyone in our community.

YouTube Channel Link – Video Available June 19th

