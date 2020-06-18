Get Your Library Books “To Go” In Durham And Wake Counties

You can still take advantage of your local library during the pandemic!
Durham County
Durham County Library is happy to offer Library Take-Out! as the second phase of our reopening. You can place holds on items, and when you’re notified that they are ready, make a reservation to come pick them up at the library.
If you have items ready for pickup, please select a 15-minute time slot in which to pick them up at the location indicated in your hold notification. Please only reserve a time after you have been notified that you have a hold ready. To place holds and to check their status, login to your library account.
If you have holds ready for multiple accounts (e.g., adult and children accounts), please schedule a separate reservation for each account. There are five available reservations for each 15-minute time slot, so you can schedule multiple reservations for the same time if they aren’t already filled. Same-day reservations are not available.
Please call 919-560-0103 if you have any questions or to place holds or make reservations over the phone.
Hours available for hold pickup at East Regional, North Regional, South Regional, Southwest Regional, Stanford L. Warren Branch, Bragtown Branch:
Tuesday – Friday, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Except Bragtown)
Wake County
If you’ve read all the books on your shelf during quarantine (twice?!), you’re in luck. Wake County Public Libraries will launch its new, contact-free Books on the Go program Monday, June 15.
The Books on the Go service will provide Wake County Public Libraries the opportunity to get the books customers want into their hands.
“We so appreciate the community’s patience while their libraries have been closed, and we look forward to giving everyone access to the books they want to read,” said Ann Burlingame, deputy director of Wake County Public Libraries. “This is the first phase of making libraries accessible to our customers again, and this service will allow us to continue fulfilling our library mission to instill the love of reading in the residents of Wake County.”
The Books on the Go service will begin on Monday, June 15, at the following libraries:
- Cameron Village Regional Library
- Cary Regional Library
- East Regional Library
- Middle Creek Community Library
- North Regional Library
- Northeast Regional Library
- Southeast Regional Library
- West Regional Library
Books on the Go services include:
- Books placed on reserve prior to library’s closure: Customers who placed reserves on books before the library closed will be contacted by the library with instructions on how and where to pick up their books.
- Reserve system: WCPL’s online catalog will be open for customers to place reserves on their favorite books. Since the library is closed to the public, customers will also be able to place reserves on Lucky Day titles.
- Book return: Participating libraries will also accept returns. We encourage customers to return books they checked out before the library closed to the public. Remember, WCPL is late-fee free, and that means no overdue fees are charged.
To pick up your reserve books, you will receive an email notification from the library with instructions on making an appointment between the hours of 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
“We know residents are eager to see all WCPL locations open back up. The Books on the Go service is the next step in moving toward that goal in the safest way possible for staff and customers,” Burlingame said. “We thank the community for their patience—and for supporting books, reading and their public library.”
Updates to library services will be posted at bit.ly/WCPLPrep and communicated via social media.
Get Your Library Books “To Go” In Durham And Wake Counties was originally published on foxync.com