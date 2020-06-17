Dyana Williams Dishes On New National Museum Of African American Music [EXCLUSIVE]

| 06.17.20
Dyana Williams, the “Mother of Black Music Month,” called in today to talk about the history of the June holiday and also gave us the inside scoop on the new National Museum of African-American Music opening in Nashville, TN. Listen up top!

