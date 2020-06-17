Don’t feel comfortable sending your kids back to school next fall? The Wake County School Board agreed today that there should be an online option for parents who aren’t ready to send their kids back to school.

Social distancing guidelines will vary from school to school. The school system is looking at 50 square feet per student so that there will be adequate social distancing. Gyms, libraries and gymnasiums could also be used as additional classroom space.

Snapshot of what classrooms within @wcpss could look like if/when students return. With social distancing limiting the amount of students in class, school leaders are considering using gyms and cafeterias as alternative learning spaces. #wral pic.twitter.com/STcQmdKfk0 — Aaron Thomas (@WRALAaron) June 16, 2020

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Wake County Schools Works To Figure Out How Schools Will Work Next Year was originally published on foxync.com