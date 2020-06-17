Don’t feel comfortable sending your kids back to school next fall? The Wake County School Board agreed today that there should be an online option for parents who aren’t ready to send their kids back to school.
Social distancing guidelines will vary from school to school. The school system is looking at 50 square feet per student so that there will be adequate social distancing. Gyms, libraries and gymnasiums could also be used as additional classroom space.
Protest Bae: 20 Times Kendrick Sampson Was A Snack On The 'Gram
20 photos Launch gallery
Protest Bae: 20 Times Kendrick Sampson Was A Snack On The 'Gram
1.Source:false 1 of 20
2.Source:false 2 of 20
3.Source:false 3 of 20
4.Source:false 4 of 20
5.Source:false 5 of 20
6.Source:false 6 of 20
7.Source:false 7 of 20
8.Source:false 8 of 20
9.Source:false 9 of 20
10.Source:false 10 of 20
11.Source:false 11 of 20
12.Source:false 12 of 20
13.Source:false 13 of 20
14.Source:false 14 of 20
15.Source:false 15 of 20
16.Source:false 16 of 20
17.Source:false 17 of 20
18.Source:false 18 of 20
19.Source:false 19 of 20
20.Source:false 20 of 20
Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
Wake County Schools Works To Figure Out How Schools Will Work Next Year was originally published on foxync.com