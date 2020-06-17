Wake County School Board Votes To Rename School Named After White Supremacist

It’s official. The Wake County School Board has voted unanimously to change the name rename Daniels Middle School to Oberlin Middle School. Daniels Magnet Middle School was named after Josephus Daniels.

According to ABC11, “In the 1890s, Daniels gained a controlling interest in the Raleigh News & Observer. He used the paper to promote white supremacy even calling the Fifteenth Amendment (which gave black people the right to vote) ‘the greatest folly and crime in our national history.’”

“In the wake of the senseless death of George Floyd and so many others before him, there is a call for true racial justice in this country, louder and more insistent than we have heard since the the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s,” said Keith Sutton, chair of the Wake County Board of Education. “Changing the name of a school is purely symbolic. But I hope it signals our commitment as a school district to confront the wrongs of the past, and to work harder than ever to undo them.”

Slay All Day: 12 Black LGBTQ Beauty Influencers To Follow STAT! 12 photos Launch gallery Slay All Day: 12 Black LGBTQ Beauty Influencers To Follow STAT! 1. MONROE BERGDORF 1 of 12 2. GABRIELLE RICHARDSON 2 of 12 3. POETIC DRUGS 3 of 12 4. THE PLASTIC BOY 4 of 12 5. EVA GUTOWSKI 5 of 12 6. ADULTS DRINK 6 of 12 7. TANN 7 of 12 8. JAZZY BAPTISTE 8 of 12 9. DEBBIE LEMONTE 9 of 12 10. AARON PHILIP 10 of 12 11. PRADAOLIC 11 of 12 12. KLUERMOI 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading Slay All Day: 12 Black LGBTQ Beauty Influencers To Follow STAT! Slay All Day: 12 Black LGBTQ Beauty Influencers To Follow STAT! [caption id="attachment_3155838" align="alignleft" width="899"] Source: @pradaolic via Instagram / pradaolic[/caption] If I've learned anything at all about this generation, it's the importance of living in your truth. Social media has provided everyone a platform to show raw authenticity. The power to be who you are and hold space as an influencer in today's market is a major responsibility. The Black LGBTQ community has taken that position and ran with it. From dominating beauty campaigns to advocating for basic human rights, it is clear that the influencer market is shifting to becoming more inclusive. Beyond showing us how to do a simple beat on their platform, these folks are inspiring others to be their authentic selves each and every day. If you're not following these melanated LGBTQ beauty influencers, then you've been sleep! Don't worry, though. I'm here to wake you up. Here are 12 accounts you need to follow for your daily dose of beauty and authenticity.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Wake County School Board Votes To Rename School Named After White Supremacist was originally published on foxync.com