Join Wake County’s Summer Food program for a summer filled with friends, fun activities and delicious meals! Don’t miss out on this great opportunity to plug into your local community while receiving a no-cost meal.

Summer Food Program sites are located across Wake County to provide a no-cost meal to any child aged 18 and under, from June 15–August 6. Each site offers unique activities and programs to children who are in attendance. Breakfast, lunch or dinner is available.

The Wake County Summer Food Program will look different this summer due to COVID-19. More details coming soon!

How to Find Summer Meals

2020 Summer Meal Locator coming soon!

Contact Us

Want to learn more? Call 919-250-1100 or email wakesummerfood@wakegov.com to learn more about the sites near you!

Details Are Rolling Out About Wake County’s Summer Food Program was originally published on foxync.com