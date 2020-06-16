Join Wake County’s Summer Food program for a summer filled with friends, fun activities and delicious meals! Don’t miss out on this great opportunity to plug into your local community while receiving a no-cost meal.
Summer Food Program sites are located across Wake County to provide a no-cost meal to any child aged 18 and under, from June 15–August 6. Each site offers unique activities and programs to children who are in attendance. Breakfast, lunch or dinner is available.
The Wake County Summer Food Program will look different this summer due to COVID-19. More details coming soon!
How to Find Summer Meals
2020 Summer Meal Locator coming soon!
Contact Us
Want to learn more? Call 919-250-1100 or email wakesummerfood@wakegov.com to learn more about the sites near you!
Salt & Pepper Beards & Ragged Hairlines: How Brothas Are Looking In The Lockdown
Salt & Pepper Beards & Ragged Hairlines: How Brothas Are Looking In The Lockdown
1. Chris Rock1 of 19
2. Ginuwine2 of 19
3. Michael K. Williams3 of 19
4. Larenz Tate4 of 19
5. Todd Tucker5 of 19
6. DJ Khaled6 of 19
7. Diddy7 of 19
8. Dieon Sanders8 of 19
9. Ray Allen9 of 19
10. Kevin Hart10 of 19
11. Will Smith11 of 19
12. LeBron James12 of 19
13. Sterling K Brown13 of 19
14. Boris Kodjoe14 of 19
15. Jeezy15 of 19
16. Jamie Foxx16 of 19
17. Swizz Beatz17 of 19
18. Grant Hill18 of 19
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
Details Are Rolling Out About Wake County’s Summer Food Program was originally published on foxync.com