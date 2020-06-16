CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Another Bulk Seafood Sale Headed Back To The Triangle

Shrimp Scampi with Pasta

Source: LauriPatterson / Getty

Get ready for a bulk seafood sale coming to Cary this Friday. You will need to pre-order your seafood by Wednesday at 5pm HERE.

The bulk orders that can be made are:

  • Frozen sea scallops (20/30 count, chem free, individually frozen) – $68/5 lb bag
  • Frozen shucked select oysters (frozen quart) – $38/quart
  • Frozen jumbo shrimp, 16/20 count (headless/in shell, individually frozen) – $26/2 lb bag
  • Frozen wild catfish (individually frozen skinless fillets) – $30 for 5 lb bag

*This is a pre-order sale. No refunds will be issued after the pre-order end date. No onsite sales for produce or seafood.

*Pre-orders end Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. EST

*By placing this order you agree to pick up your products at the determined pickup location.

*Pick up location is Fortnight Brewing Co. in Cary, NC. Please enter via W. Chatham Street.

*Pick up is Friday, June 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

*No alternate pick up times or locations will be arranged.

*We had to change our onsite traffic pattern. Please use the links below for directions. If you search for Fortnight Brewing and use the default address, it will bring you to the wrong entrance. Please enter on W. Chatham St. (approximately 500 ft north of the intersection of SW Maynard Rd. and W. Chatham St.)

Google Maps

https://www.google.com/maps/dir/35.7770391,-78.8005969/35.7770284,-78.8006794/@35.7760162,-78.8010545,18.23z/data=!4m2!4m1!3e0 [ncagexports.us17.list-manage.com]

*Questions? Please don’t call the sellers, contact us at shopifyinfo@ncagr.gov

 

 

2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Chloe x Halle's New Album May Be 'Ungodly' But Their Fashion Is Straight Out Of Heaven

10 photos Launch gallery

Chloe x Halle's New Album May Be 'Ungodly' But Their Fashion Is Straight Out Of Heaven

Continue reading Chloe x Halle’s New Album May Be ‘Ungodly’ But Their Fashion Is Straight Out Of Heaven

Chloe x Halle's New Album May Be 'Ungodly' But Their Fashion Is Straight Out Of Heaven

[caption id="attachment_3153815" align="alignnone" width="844"] Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty[/caption] Chloe X Halle's highly anticipated album Ungodly Hour was released last night, and it really is a gift from the Big Man Himself. These sisters are serving the entertainment industry as a triple threat—they have phenomenal voices, they're great actresses, and they kill it on the fashion scene. Let Black Twitter tell it, this newest album is a DIVINE hit! Chloe x Halle have come a long way from their YouTube days. After a few covers of Beyonce's songs, they caught Queen Bey's attention and got signed to her label, Parkwood Entertainment. Their first album, The Kids Are Alright, got them two Grammy Award nominations for Best New Artist and Best Urban Contemporary Album. Let's not forget how they've slayed their roles on the hit TV show Grown-ish. Two years later they're celebrating their second album in the middle of a few history-making global pandemics. When it comes to fashion, these Queens have mastered the art of shutting the red carpet down, okay? Typically in cohesive ensembles, the Chloe x Halle collective does not come to play. They're known for taking it the extra mile by playing with shapes, textures and layers. I stan for these two! In honor of their 2nd studio album, we're counting down 10 times Chloe X Halle slayed our lives!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Another Bulk Seafood Sale Headed Back To The Triangle  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 3 weeks ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 2 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 2 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 3 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 3 months ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 3 months ago
03.12.20
Close