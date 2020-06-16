In case you missed the Black Farmers’ Market event this past weekend in Durham, don’t worry. You’ll have another chance to attend the event later this month in Raleigh.
“Black farmers have been decreasing at an alarming rate, have been losing a lot of land. Outside of the fact that they’re losing their land, there’s importance in owning local produce and fruit that I think is essential,” said Moses Ochola with the Black Farmers’ Market Association.
This past week’s event included 15 vendors.
The event is headed to Raleigh on June 28th.
RALEIGH: We are coming to you next! Join us on Sunday, June 28th for the first Black Farmers' Market in Raleigh. We look forward to seeing y’all there to support Black farmers and entrepreneurs. Get there early! To join the Black Farmers’ Market Trade Union, visit the link in our bio. . . . #blackfarmersmarket #blackfarmers #blackmarket #blackentrepreneurs #selfsufficentbyanymeansnecessary #blackownedbusiness #bfm2020 #blackfarmerstradeunion #blackdollarsmatter #durm #raleigh #wakecounty
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
Black Farmers’ Market Is Back Later This Month was originally published on foxync.com