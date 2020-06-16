The Garner Police Department Wants Your Feedback

The Garner Police Department is now conducting its biannual survey to learn more about how the department can better serve the community. The survey will remain open until June 30. Please take a few minutes to let the department know how it is doing and how it can improve. Thank you.
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PNQ7N7F
