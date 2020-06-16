The Garner Police Department Wants Your Feedback

Continue reading 10 Black-Owned Face Mask Companies To Buy From Now!

10 Black-Owned Face Mask Companies To Buy From Now!

[caption id="attachment_3108390" align="alignleft" width="976"] Source: House Of Nambili / House Of Nambili[/caption] Should you wear a mask outside? That's the question on everyone's minds for the last few months as the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc around the world. While in the beginning, it was unclear if all Americans needed to wear face masks in public during the coronavirus pandemic, it became crystal clear last week, when the Centers for Disease Control Prevention announced that this to be the case...point, blank period. If you're planning on attending large gatherings. whether at a park or at a protest rally, it is imperative that you cover up! Not to mention, as the Washington Post reported, in cities such as Los Angeles and Miami, you can't walk into a grocery store, pharmacy or essential business without something covering your nose and mouth. With so many every day non-medical, non-surgical masks being sold out at the local stores, many folks are left to order them online. Wondering where to buy a high-quality breathable face mask? Looking for a face mask that reflects your personality or personal style?Or maybe you're Interested in buying face masks from black-owned business? If you've answered yes to any of these questions, then you've come to the right place. Here's a list of the 10 best—and most stylish—face masks made by Black-owned businesses and designers that will protect you and your family. Just don't forget to throw them in the washing machine before you use them. ***Editor's Note: The CDC has asked that we not purchase medical face masks because our health care workers who are risking their lives to save us need them first. Beware of online sellers claiming to have surgical masks. MORE: Top 50 Natural Hair Products for Black Hair.