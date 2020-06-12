Update On Raleigh Summer Camps

After careful consideration, Raleigh Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources Department will offer select, modified summer camp programs from June 29, 2020 through August 7, 2020.
“While summer camp will be a bit different this year, we recognize the important role we play in the community” says Oscar Carmona, Director of Raleigh Parks. We have identified camps that can successfully be modified to meet new camp guidelines, and have prioritized camps that provide all-day, all-week care for working families. These include Summer X-Press, Teen X-Treme, and Specialized Recreation camps. All other camps will be canceled. A full listing of camps and their status is available on the Raleigh Parks website.
Taking into consideration the health and safety of our participants and staff, modifications will be made to program activities and policies. We realize that camp will be a different experience this summer and some families may no longer wish to participate. Families who choose to withdraw will receive either a full credit or refund.
10 Black-Owned Face Mask Companies To Buy From Now!
