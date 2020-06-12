CLOSE
Update On Raleigh Summer Camps

Community Day Pool Party

After careful consideration, Raleigh Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources Department will offer select, modified summer camp programs from June 29, 2020 through August 7, 2020.

“While summer camp will be a bit different this year, we recognize the important role we play in the community” says Oscar Carmona, Director of Raleigh Parks.  We have identified camps that can successfully be modified to meet new camp guidelines, and have prioritized camps that provide all-day, all-week care for working families. These include Summer X-Press, Teen X-Treme, and Specialized Recreation camps.  All other camps will be canceled. A full listing of camps and their status is available on the Raleigh Parks website.

Taking into consideration the health and safety of our participants and staff, modifications will be made to program activities and policies.  We realize that camp will be a different experience this summer and some families may no longer wish to participate. Families who choose to withdraw will receive either a full credit or refund.

Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis

10 Black-Owned Face Mask Companies To Buy From Now!

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Black-Owned Face Mask Companies To Buy From Now!

Continue reading 10 Black-Owned Face Mask Companies To Buy From Now!

10 Black-Owned Face Mask Companies To Buy From Now!

[caption id="attachment_3108390" align="alignleft" width="976"] Source: House Of Nambili / House Of Nambili[/caption] While in the beginning, it was unclear if all Americans needed to wear face masks in public during the coronavirus pandemic, it became crystal clear last week, when the Centers for Disease Control Prevention announced that this to be the case...point, blank period. Cover up! Not to mention, as the Washington Post reported, in cities such as Los Angeles and Miami, you can't walk into a grocery store, pharmacy or essential business without something covering your nose and mouth. With so many every day non-medical, non-surgical masks being sold out at the local stores, many folks are left to order them online. Well if you're worried about which ones you buy, don't. We got you! Here are 10 of the best—and most stylish—face masks made by Black-owned businesses and designers that will protect you and your family. Just don't forget to throw them in the washing machine before you use them. ***Editor's Note: The CDC has asked that we not purchase medical face masks because our health care workers who are risking their lives to save us need them first. Beware of online sellers claiming to have surgical masks. 

Close