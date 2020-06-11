Starting Friday, Orange County Asks Residents To Wear Face Masks In Public

Starting at 5pm on Friday, Orange County is requesting that citizens wear face masks in most public situations.
- Customers employees and other people going to restaurants, grocery stores and retails stores while they are indoors.
- All people inside public transportation vehicles.
- Anyone in an indoor/outdoor situation where they cannot maintain a six foot physical distance from others.
According to the amendment, face coverings are not required for the following situations:
- People whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering
- Those who cannot wear face covering due to a medical or behavioral condition.
- Children under 12 years of age.
- Restaurant customers while they are dining.
- Private offices.
- When complying with directions of law enforcement.
