CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Check Out The List Of COVID-19 Testing Sites In Durham

April T Rowland, RN - Wake Forrest Baptist Medical Center - 19 years ICU nurse

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Avance Care – Durham

1821 Martin Luther King Jr. Pkway, Durham, NC 27707

(919) 748-4990

 https://www.avancecare.com/covid-19/testing/

  • Appointment Required
  • Physician Order Required
  • Screening Required

CVS Pharmacy

Multiple locations. See website for details

https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing

Duke Primary Care Croasdaile

1821 Hillandale Road, Suite 24B, Durham, NC 27705

(919) 385-0429

https://www.dukehealth.org/treatments/urgent-care

  • Physician Order Required
  • Screening Required

Duke Regional Hospital

3643 N. Roxboro Street, Durham, NC 27704

(919) 385-0429

https://www.dukehealth.org/covid-19-update

  • Appointment Required
  • Physician Order Required
  • Screening Required

Duke University Hospital

2301 Erwin Road, Durham, NC 27710

(919) 385-0429

https://www.dukehealth.org/covid-19-update

  • Appointment Required
  • Physician Order Required
  • Screening Required

Hillandale Road VA Clinic

1824 Hillandale Road, Durham, NC 27705

(919) 383-6107

https://www.va.gov/coronavirus-veteran-frequently-asked-questions/

  • Must be active duty military, retired or family member.
  • Appointment Required
  • Screening Required

Lincoln Community Health Center

1301 Fayetteville St, Durham, NC 27707

(919) 956-4034

https://lincolnchc.org/?page_id=8193

  • Appointment Required
  • Screening Required

Walgreens

3798 Guess Road, Durham, NC 27705

(919) 479-5156

http://walgreens.com/covid19testing

  • Appointment Required
  • Screening Required

 

President Obama Pardons National Thanksgiving Turkey

Happy Birthday Sasha Obama! 10 Times She Showed Her Gemini Ways

10 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday Sasha Obama! 10 Times She Showed Her Gemini Ways

Continue reading Happy Birthday Sasha Obama! 10 Times She Showed Her Gemini Ways

Happy Birthday Sasha Obama! 10 Times She Showed Her Gemini Ways

[caption id="attachment_2828923" align="alignleft" width="947"] Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty[/caption] We can all agree that the love affair between the Obama family and the rest of the nation is strong. Our forever First Family has left a mark on our hearts. The POTUS and FLOTUS infatuation is something serious. But the way we feel about their daughters? That's next-level love. But today, all eyes are on Sasha Obama, as she turns 19 (June 10). https://www.instagram.com/p/B5YrxQQABk6/   Remember when we were first introduced to her? She was an adorable 7-year-old with tons of #BlackGirlMagic and all-cheeks. But our beloved Former First Daughter is growing up before our eyes. Standing at 5 feet 9 inches tall, the baby of the Obama family is stepping into her own and is making us all proud as she just finished her freshman year at the University of Michigan. GO BLUE! But being the president's daughter, especially the child of the first Black president of the United States couldn't have been easy. Living your life under the microscope—even after President Obama's term ended in 2017 must be a struggle, but she has persevered and is one beautiful and well-adjusted teenager. Now...let's talk about her fashion. When your mother is Michelle Obama—arguably one of the most fashionable women in the world—that impeccable sense of style and confidence is going to rub off on you. So, with Ms. Sasha, just like her mama, she slays and has been putting a smile on our face since her Daddy started his Presidential campaign way back in 2007. So to celebrate baby girl, and her true Gemini spirit, here are 10 times she showed us her spunk, her style, and her smile over the years!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Check Out The List Of COVID-19 Testing Sites In Durham  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 2 weeks ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 2 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 2 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 2 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 2 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 3 months ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 3 months ago
03.12.20
Close