Conversation With Durham’s Police Chief C.J. Davis

Durham’s Police Chief and President of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives – Chief C.J. Davis joined Melissa Wade today to talk about the atmosphere of the community surrounding the racism, protests and unrest following the death of George Floyd.

They talked about how we move forward from here, the challenges of the force, how we mend the relationship between the community and the police force, the NOBLE organization and more… listen in.

Durham Police Chief Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis has more than 32 years of dedicated service in the law enforcement profession. Prior to her appointment as Durham Chief of Police in 2016, she spent 30 years with the Atlanta Police Department where she rose through the ranks, and retired as Deputy Chief.

