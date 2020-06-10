CLOSE
Cary Student Graduates With Perfect Attendance From Kindergarten To 12th Grade

Eboni Hayes is a Cary student who is graduating from high school without missing a day of school from kindergarten thru her senior year.

“In elementary school…I had to go to school every single day,” she said. “But when I got to sixth grade, I started realizing, I have perfect attendance. If I can get through these three years and the next four years, I don’t know what’s gonna happen.”

Eboni’s parents,Todd and Trice Hayes said,”She’s showing everyone, not just young people, but everyone, that if you put dedication, focus, and determination into anything you can do anything, you can be anything because 90 percent of life is just showing up and she shows up every single day.”

 

 

Close