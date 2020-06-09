CEO Of CPI Says There Needs To Be More Focus On Black On Black Crime…Charlotte Teams Respond

Welp. That didn’t go well.

The Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets and the Charlotte Knights have ended their relationships with CPI Security after a leaked email revealed that the CEO of the security company made a comment that many found to be offensive.

According to WCNC, in response to a call to action by Queen City Unity to end police brutality. In response, CPI Security CEO Kenneth Gill suggests Jorge Millares, with Queen City Unity, “spend time in a more productive way,” and that “a better use of time, would be to focus on the black on black crime and senseless killing of our young men by other young men.” This statement was discovered after an email was leaked.

Following the leaked email, Charlotte teams responded.

Hornets Sports & Entertainment Statement Regarding CPI Partnership pic.twitter.com/V7EUYQ5u6a — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) June 7, 2020

A statement from the Charlotte Hornets read, “Our chairman has been very clear about his thoughts surrounding the issues of racial equality, social justice and diversity. Hornets Sports & Entertainment shares these values. As a result, we believe it is appropriate at this time to end our partnership with CPI. We notified CPI CEO Ken Gill of our decision earlier today. Across our organization from our ownership, to our players, to our staff, we are fully committed to improving racial equality, social justice, diversity and access to education throughout our community.”

The Carolina Panthers also made a statement.

Last Saturday, we said we are committed to doing our part and we mean it. CPI Security has been a long term partner but, upon reflection, we feel that it is right to end our relationship. We have informed Mr. Gill of our decision tonight. — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) June 7, 2020

A Facebook statement from the CPI Security CEO read:

“I want to apologize for my response to an email from a former employee that failed to directly address the need for racial justice and equality in the wake of George Floyd’s senseless killing. I have listened to the feedback, and now more than ever realize the need for continued dialog to help end racism within our community. Working alongside our diverse employee base and community partners, I remain committed to being part of the solution.

– CPI Security CEO Kenneth Gill

Some colleges also decided to end their relationship with CPI:

A statement from NC State Athletics on its partnership with CPI Security: pic.twitter.com/BW04iW4cfE — NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) June 7, 2020

