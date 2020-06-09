Durham Public School Has Started Their Summer Meal Program

The Durham Public Schools Summer Meal Program kicked off on Monday, June 8th and will extend until July 31st. Kids who are 18 and younger are eligible for the

Durham Public Schools will have FREE summer meals for kids aged 0-18 years. Meals will be available for pick-up according to the site schedule below. One person can pick up meals for the entire family. Kids do not need to be present to pick up their meals. All food is subject to availability and will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

Durham FEAST and restaurant partners will continue to serve children and family meals through the delivery program.

Each site is served either Monday + Thursday – or – Tuesday + Friday

Get the list of distribution sites here.

Wake County schools are currently working on their plan for the summer.

