CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Do You Think It’s Time For Gyms To Reopen?

Young african woman training at gym, boxing

Source: Vesna Andjic / Getty

The State Senate is voting today for gyms to reopen. Gyms would only be allowed to open with 50 percent capacity. Gym staff would have to wear masks and undergo temperature checks. Masks and temperature checks would not be required for gym attendees. Gyms would have to leave doors open so that air could move in and out. Social distancing would also be required in group classes.

If the Senate passes the bill, it would move on to the State House and then the governor.

 

 

 

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 02 SEC Women's Tournament - Auburn v Georgia

Maria Taylor And 5 Other Black Women Who Said What Needed To Be Said This Week

5 photos Launch gallery

Maria Taylor And 5 Other Black Women Who Said What Needed To Be Said This Week

Continue reading Maria Taylor And 5 Other Black Women Who Said What Needed To Be Said This Week

Maria Taylor And 5 Other Black Women Who Said What Needed To Be Said This Week

[caption id="attachment_3151099" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty[/caption] Maria Taylor is trending on Twitter after appearing on ESPN's First Take where she shredded New Orleans Saint's quarterback Drew Brees to smithereens without so much of a hair popping out of place. If the NFL is the last thing on your mind, you may have missed Drew Brees' statements when asked about his thoughts on players kneeling before the flag to which he responded, “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” On a segment of First Take, Maria gave little grace to the super bowl shy player who has since apologized again. “My patience left my body when I watched George Floyd take his last breath,” she said in her perfectly poised response. She questioned whether Brees had a change of heart or was simply changing his tune because he was dragged by the Internet. Watch Maria's read, below: https://twitter.com/MariaTaylor/status/1268941809834692609 Black women aren't angry, we're passionate. We articulate ourselves with conviction, which makes us queens of reading a mo'fo for filth when necessary. In other words, approach with caution because if you can't stand our heat, you will get burned. As protests for the #BlackLivesMatter movement power on in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands knee of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, Black women have been approached for our opinions on racism and how it plagues the Black community. From Maria Taylor, who is trending on Twitter for ripping Drew Brees' shallow apology apart in to Black women protestors tapped in the middle of the street and a few celebs in between, these Black women said what needed to be said.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Do You Think It’s Time For Gyms To Reopen?  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 2 weeks ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 2 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 2 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 2 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 2 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 2 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 3 months ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 3 months ago
03.12.20
Close