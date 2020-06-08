CLOSE
Black Farmers Market Headed To Durham On June 14th

Farmer collecting payment at market

Source: Naila Ruechel / Getty

There is a Black Farmers Market event being held in Durham next weekend.

 

DURHAM: Join us ‪next Sunday, June 14th‬ as we kick off the first Black Farmers' Market of the season! Our team has worked tirelessly to make sure we are creating a safe space for both our vendors and our attendees as we continue this bi monthly opportunity to support Black farmers and Black entrepreneurs in one space. Again, Thank you for your patience and we look forward to seeing you all ‪next Sunday‬! To join the Black Farmers’ Market Trade Union, visit the link in our bio. . . . #blackfarmersmarket #blackfarmers #blackaugustinthepark #blackmarket #blackentrepreneurs #selfsufficentbyanymeansnecessary #blackownedbusiness #bfm2020 #blackfarmerstradeunion #blackdollarsmatter #veggietales #durm

London Celebrity Sightings - May 21, 2016

Celebrities On The Front Lines Of The Protests

Celebrities On The Front Lines Of The Protests

Celebrities On The Front Lines Of The Protests

[caption id="attachment_3150942" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: Ricky Vigil M / Getty[/caption] Kanye West is the latest celebrity to take definitive stance by joining the protests around the nation. The known Trump supporter showed up to walk with the people of Chicago a day after donating $2 million to the movement and setting up a college fund for George Floyd's daughter. He also made separate donations to the Arbery and Taylor families, TMZ reports. And he isn't the only one. KeKe Palmer, Porsha Williams, Michael B Jordan, Jamie Fox, Tank, J Cole, Kehlani, Kendrick Sampson, Halsey, Nick Cannon and Ariana Grande have taken to the streets to fight for demand justice for George Floyd and equal rights under the #BlackLivesMatter movement. Floyd took his last breath under the knee of police officer Derek Chauvin, who used the illegal restraint while arresting Floyd on suspicion of counterfeiting. Floyd's brazen killing led to an uprising around the world. At this point, all 50 states have led protests against the police and outside the White House for President Trump to see. See which of your favorite celebs are out on the front lines and using their platform for change.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Close