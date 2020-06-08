CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing In Wendell For At-Risk Residents

Male dentist sitting by dentist's chair, portrait

Source: Inti St Clair / Getty

While a few reservations for COVID-19 testing remain available at Southern Regional Center in Fuquay-Varina, Wake County Public Health has secured the location for its next round of testing. From June 11 to June 13, public health staff will be testing at-risk residents for COVID-19 at Hephzibah Baptist Church, located at 1794 Wendell Blvd., Wendell.

The testing, which will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., is free, but people must follow a three-step process to claim their spot.

  • Step 1: Select the time slot that works best for their schedule by clicking on the “Sign Up” button here for the date they’d like to be tested.
  • Step 2: Complete this registration form.
  • Step 3: Print the completed registration form or have it saved in your email for access at the testing site.

Tests are reserved for those who:

  • Have COVID-like symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, nausea or vomiting, and loss of smell;
  • Have been in close contact with a known positive case of COVID-19;
  • Are healthcare workers or first responders;
  • Work in high-risk settings like long-term care facilities, correctional facilities or homeless shelters;
  • Are 65 years old or older;
  • Have underlying health conditions;
  • Are a member of a vulnerable or historically marginalized population; or
  • Are a frontline worker in a setting where social distancing is difficult.

“We know that more testing is vital in helping us better understand this virus and how it spreads,” said Dr. Kim McDonald, Wake County medical director. “We are committed to bringing drive-thru testing to all parts of our community, so we can make sure that our at-risk residents have easy access to this free service.”

Candidates who fit the criteria for drive-thru testing should visit our website to schedule an appointment. By selecting a specific 30-minute window of time for testing, residents will avoid long lines and help the process flow smoothly for everyone. If multiple people are coming in a single vehicle, be sure that each one registers.

Wake County Public Health plans to offer additional testing opportunities at different locations throughout the county in the coming days and weeks. Updated information will be shared at covid19.wakegov.com/testing.

In addition to Wake County testing sites, several community partners are offering tests. To find a testing site near you, click here.

 

A female protester is arrested in Santa Monica during a...

23 Powerful Photos Of Black Women Protesting

23 photos Launch gallery

23 Powerful Photos Of Black Women Protesting

Continue reading 23 Powerful Photos Of Black Women Protesting

23 Powerful Photos Of Black Women Protesting

[caption id="attachment_3149532" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: NurPhoto / Getty[/caption] We strapped up our boots, pulled back our hair and tied a scarf around our faces as we mobilized to the streets to protest for our Black brother #GeorgeFloyd. Black women are always on the front lines of every major movement and this one is no different. The death of #GeorgeFloyd has sparked outrage around the nation and every race of people have taken to the streets to demand justice in the face of systematic oppression and inequality. The protests evolved into a #BlackLivesMatter rally cry, spawning larger gatherings, riots and looting to raise awareness around the issues Black people face simply being Black. Imagers of protestors being pelted with rubber bullets, pepper-sprayed and tear-gassed, pushed and beaten are reminiscent of the Civil Rights Movement. Black women are a fixture in the images, putting their bodies in danger for the cause. Chanting with the people and confronting oppressors -- unmoved by their heavy gear of fear tactics. See these powerful images of Black women protesting. More Coverage On The Protests: If You Care More About Looting Than The Death Of George Floyd, There’s A Problem Black Boutique Owner Defends Her Store After Its Destroyed Amid Dallas Unrest No, Saucy Santana: You Don’t Need A Makeup Artist & New Clothes To Protest Porsha Williams And Other Celebrities On The Front Lines Of The Protests

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing In Wendell For At-Risk Residents  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 1 week ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 2 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 2 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 2 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 2 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 2 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 3 months ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 3 months ago
03.12.20
Close