Statement from Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin:
I am grateful to all our residents and business owners for their cooperation over the last three nights. Once again, we had peaceful protests in our city – composed of people from all walks of life – demanding changes that I think we can all agree are long overdue. Again, last night, there were no injuries, no damage to property, and no arrests. We are seeing real connection and dialogue beginning to take place. This is real progress and it must continue.
Tonight, we will continue the curfew, but will delay the start until 10 p.m. (instead of 8 p.m. as with previous nights) and end at 5 a.m. Friday morning. With this change, we hope to allow restaurants and other small businesses throughout the city more time to serve their customers while providing our community more time to engage in a peaceful way. And speaking of our restaurants and small businesses, we feel your pain. We will continue to work with our business alliances to proactively address issues and find ways to support your continued success.
I fully understand that living with a curfew is not the long-term solution, but it has allowed our community to pause and focus on hearing people’s legitimate concerns.
Tonight, our City Council will hold a virtual listening session beginning at 7 p.m. This is another opportunity to share with one another in a safe environment. If you would like to participate, please visit our website for more information.
I want our progress to continue. We need to continue to grow together peacefully with respect and compassion. I am hopeful that we can continue to learn from this experience and emerge as a better city.
23 Powerful Photos Of Black Women Protesting
Raleigh Under Curfew For Fourth Night was originally published on foxync.com