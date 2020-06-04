If you’ve ever played UNO, you know the game really serious, really fast. Listen to GRIFF’s experience playing against his daughter up top!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

SEE ALSO:

GRIFF’s Prayer For Skinny Tea [VIDEO]

GRIFF’s Prayer for His Daughter Who Is Celebrating Her Birthday

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

GRIFF’s Prayer For The Game Of UNO [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com