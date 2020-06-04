GRIFF’s Prayer For The Game Of UNO [VIDEO]

If you’ve ever played UNO, you know the game really serious, really fast. Listen to GRIFF’s experience playing against his daughter up top!
13 photos Launch gallery
1. SERENA WILLIAMS WINS US OPEN 1999.Source: 1 of 13
2. TENNIS: DAY TWO OF THE US OPENSource: 2 of 13
3. SERENA WILLIAMS WINS US OPEN 1999Source: 3 of 13
4. TENNIS: US OPEN AT FLUSHING MEADOWSSource: 4 of 13
5. US OPEN – FLUSHING MEADOWSource: 5 of 13
6. US OPEN 2000- 30 AUGUSTSource: 6 of 13
7. US OPEN 2000- 29 AUGUSTSource: 7 of 13
8. SERENA WILLIAMS WINS US OPEN 1999Source: 8 of 13
9. SERENA WILLIAMS WINS US OPEN 1999Source: 9 of 13
10. US Open Tennis Tournament 2018Source: 10 of 13
11. US Open Tennis Tournament 2018Source: 11 of 13
12. 2018 French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland Garros.Source: 12 of 13
13. 2018 US Open – Day 11Source: 13 of 13
