Trump Tweets That RNC Will Not Be Happening In Charlotte Because Of Governor Cooper

President Trump was pushing for the Republican National Convention to happen in Charlotte this August with the convention venue filled to capacity. However, Governor Roy Cooper said yesterday that it was unlikely that a full-scale RNC would be able to happen because of COVID-19. The governor’s office was concerned that masks and social distancing were not listed as safety precautions being suggested by RNC organizers.

Safety precautions proposed by the convention organizers include:

Pre-travel health surveys through our partnership with local health care providers

Daily health care questionnaires delivered via an app

Thermal scans of all mandatory attendees prior to boarding sanitized, pre-arranged transportation

Anti-bacterial gel will be widely available

Aggressive sanitizing protocol for all public areas

Our planned transportation buses will be dropped off at the Charlotte Convention Center which will act as a mandatory hub for a final health care screening by health care officials

All attendees would have to pass a clean health check prior to entering the dedicated chute to the Spectrum Arena — where all attendees would then be processed through normal United States Secret Service screening with normal event queue lines

Media suites and hospitality areas will be subject to food-service guidelines similar to any other restaurant

“With the Nation, the State of North Carolina and the City of Charlotte still under states of emergency, it’s important to conduct the RNC convention accordingly,” Cooper said. “As much as we want the conditions surrounding COVID-19 to be favorable enough for you to hold the Convention you describe in late August, it is very unlikely. Neither public health officials nor I will risk the health and safety of North Carolinians by providing the guarantee you seek.”

“I would hope that they would talk to Charlotte about a scaled-down convention,” Cooper said Tuesday. “I think that’s the prudent thing to do.”

Had long planned to have the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, a place I love. Now, @NC_Governor Roy Cooper and his representatives refuse to guarantee that we can have use of the Spectrum Arena – Spend millions of dollars, have everybody arrive, and… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020

…then tell them they will not be able to gain entry. Governor Cooper is still in Shelter-In-Place Mode, and not allowing us to occupy the arena as originally anticipated and promised. Would have showcased beautiful North Carolina to the World, and brought in hundreds of… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020

…millions of dollars, and jobs, for the State. Because of @NC_Governor, we are now forced to seek another State to host the 2020 Republican National Convention. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020

Trump Tweets That RNC Will Not Be Happening In Charlotte Because Of Governor Cooper was originally published on foxync.com