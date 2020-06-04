Wake County Adds Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Slots, Dates

Due to demand and an ability to respond to that demand, Wake County Public Health has added several testing slots and dates to its COVID-19 testing efforts for at-risk groups.

On Thursday, June 4 and Friday, June 5, testing has been expanded to accommodate up to 250 people per day at the Wake County Commons Building, located at 4011 Carya Dr, Raleigh. The testing, which will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., is free, but people must follow a three-step process to claim their spot.

Step 1: Select the time slot that works best for their schedule by clicking on the “Sign Up” button here for the date they’d like to be tested.

Select the time slot that works best for their schedule by clicking on the “Sign Up” button here for the date they’d like to be tested. Step 2: Complete this registration form.

Complete this registration form. Step 3: Print the completed registration form or have it saved in an email for access at the testing site.

Tests are reserved for those who:

Have COVID-like symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, nausea or vomiting, and loss of smell;

Have been in close contact with a known positive case of COVID-19;

Are healthcare workers or first responders;

Work in high-risk settings like long-term care facilities, correctional facilities or homeless shelters;

Are 65 years old or older;

Have underlying health conditions;

Are a member of a vulnerable or historically marginalized population; or

Are a frontline worker in a setting where social distancing is difficult.

Testing began at the Wake County Commons Building on Monday. As of Wednesday morning, Wake County staff have tested 455 people.

“Drive-thru testing provides a great opportunity to offer testing to people who may not have access elsewhere,” said Chris Kippes, Wake County Public Health Division director. “It’s a streamlined process—we can move a lot of people through quickly and maintain a safe environment for our workers and patients.”

Candidates who fit the criteria for drive-thru testing should visit our website to schedule an appointment. By selecting a specific 30-minute window of time for testing, residents will avoid long lines and help the process flow smoothly for everyone.

The last day for testing at the Wake County Commons Building will be Friday, June 5.

On Sunday, June 7, the Wake County Public Health team will resume testing at its second testing site at the Southern Regional Center, located at 271 Bramblehill Drive in Fuquay-Varina. Testing here will also be free, but will also require people to follow the same three-step sign-up process mentioned above.

Wake County Public Health plans to offer additional testing opportunities at different locations throughout the county at least through June. Updated information will be shared at covid19.wakegov.com/testing.

In addition to Wake County testing sites, several community partners are offering tests. To find a testing site near you, click here.

Celebrities On The Front Lines Of The Protests 13 photos Launch gallery Celebrities On The Front Lines Of The Protests 1. KeKe Palmer 1 of 13 2. John Boyega 2 of 13 3. Porsha Williams 3 of 13 4. J. Cole 4 of 13 5. Nick Cannon 5 of 13 6. Tinashe 6 of 13 7. Tessa Thompson 7 of 13 8. Michael B. Jordan 8 of 13 9. Jamie Foxx 9 of 13 10. Kehlani 10 of 13 11. Ariana Grande 11 of 13 12. Kendrick Sampson 12 of 13 13. Amber Riley 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrities On The Front Lines Of The Protests Celebrities On The Front Lines Of The Protests KeKe Palmer is the latest celebrity to take definitive stance by joining the protests around the nation. And she isn't the only one. Porsha Williams, Michael B Jordan, Jamie Fox, Tank, J Cole, Kehlani, Kendrick Sampson, Halsey, Nick Cannon and Ariana Grande have taken to the streets to fight for demand justice for George Floyd and equal rights under the #BlackLivesMatter movement. Floyd took his last breath under the knee of police officer Derek Chauvin, who used the illegal restraint while arresting Floyd on suspicion of counterfeiting. Floyd's brazen killing led to an uprising around the world. At this point, all 50 states have led protests against the police and outside the White House for President Trump to see. See which of your favorite celebs are out on the front lines and using their platform for change.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Wake County Adds Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Slots, Dates was originally published on foxync.com