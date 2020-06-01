GRIFF’s Prayer For The Kidnapped Horses [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 06.01.20
Dismiss

Some protests have led to riots and looting. Usually, looting consists of retail establishments, but some police officers’ horses were stolen. In today’s prayer, GRIFF sends one up for the horsesnapped animals. 

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

SEE ALSO: 

Atlanta Officers Fired After Tasing AUC Students After Saturday Protests

Trump Threatens To Shoot Minneapolis Protestors

Ericaism: “I’m Concerned About Our Black Boy” [VIDEO]

Rally For George Floyd: Philly Went From Peaceful To Raging In A Matter Of Minutes [PHOTOS]

50 photos Launch gallery

Rally For George Floyd: Philly Went From Peaceful To Raging In A Matter Of Minutes [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rally For George Floyd: Philly Went From Peaceful To Raging In A Matter Of Minutes [PHOTOS]

Rally For George Floyd: Philly Went From Peaceful To Raging In A Matter Of Minutes [PHOTOS]

Philadelphia has come together to protest the unlawful killing of George Floyd. Many started at the Art Museum and made there way around the city. The day began with peaceful protest, by the end of the day, the people of Philadelphia went in rage against the police. Where many police cars were lit on fire, stores broken into, and fights broke out. Many may misinterpret the intent by the protestors rioting. Most protestors that were partaking in these actions would say it was to show the police they are sick and tired of the treatment they have been getting from them for decades. Ex-Minneapolis Cop at the center of George Floyd’s death was finally arrested. This did not stop Philly from gathering together to show that this type of behavior will not be tolerable. Thousands of people came downtown, all walks of life, different races and different backgrounds. All for a purpose, justice for George Floyd and to stop this from ever happening again. Minneapolis was the first to set it off the protests. Now Philadelphia stepped up for there voices to be heard. Look at the photos below from the Philly protests... 

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

GRIFF’s Prayer For The Kidnapped Horses [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
Latest
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 3 days ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 2 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 2 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 2 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 2 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 2 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 2 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 2 months ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 2 months ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 3 months ago
03.12.20
Close