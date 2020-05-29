GRIFF’s Prayer For Barbers & Stylists [VIDEO]



GRIFF got the big chop this week! He finally got his beard shaped up and he couldn’t be more grateful. Today’s prayer of thanks is for abundance of bundles and barrels of bigen.

