“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Financial Clinic With Cousin Kera

The pandemic has us trying to make end meet when it comes to finances and paying our bills. Today Kera Hansil (Cousin Kera) joined us to give us some good financial advise to get us through this pandemic season with our finances and credit still in tact.

North Carolina – based Senior Student Loan Coach, Kera Hansil, joined The Financial Clinic in October 2019 to help with the Collegeworks Ecosystem.

With over 25 years of experience in the Automotive Industry, Kera has dedicated her time to the Raleigh/Durham area as an advocate for Financial Security while speaking at local HBCU’s and Churches as an expert on Credit Scores and predatory lending. She attended Virginia Union University in Richmond, VA for Psychology. Kera moved to the Washington DC area and began a career in the Automotive Industry in sales during the early 90’s when it was unconventional to have a divorced mother of 2 as a salesperson. It wasn’t until the late 90’s she was promoted to finance and was disheartened by the number of people that attempted to buy vehicles that did not have the credit score needed to buy a vehicle, or even a home. Many dealerships took advantage of customers and her focus changed to financial security.

In 2003, she was hired with the 6th largest auto dealer in the country, Hendrick Automotive Group in Woodbridge, VA as the Special Finance Director and began to make an impact by educating buyers on the credit process and achieving higher scores. Workshops and seminars were the way to give back to the community and promote education to those who needed it. Upon moving to North Carolina Kera continued to work for Hendrick under Performance Auto Mall in Chapel Hill. In 2010 she established a relationship with the Triangle Area of Raleigh/Durham/Chapel Hill as “Cousin Kera” and began to get customers the loans they needed to get back on track. She can be heard in NC on The Light 103.9 and has been a speaker at The Annual Women’s Empowerment Radio One Raleigh.

Now that all 3 of Kera’s children are grown and have graduated from college she can focus on raising her Siamese Cat “Chip” and working on #project44b.

Her Motto : “When you know your options, you CAN make better decisions”

This is the link to share for all interested in free financial coaching to schedule an appointment for help. Can you share this during our session on social media?

https://calendly.com/financial-coaching-1

All other requests will receive a response within two business days.

Hola, y gracias por su interés en el entrenamiento financiero virtual. Haga clic aquí para programar su cita con un entrenador hoy.

https://calendly.com/financial-coaching-1

Todas las demás solicitudes recibirán una respuesta dentro de dos días hábiles.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: