Faith Walking: Don’t Be Distracted By Busyness [VIDEO]

Have you ever had a guest come to your house for a party and you never have time to engage and enjoy it? In today’s Faith Walk, Erica Campbell encourages listeners to check your focus and spend some time with God.

