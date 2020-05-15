Faith Walking: Walk By Faith And Not By Sight

| 05.15.20
Waiting on the Lord isn’t easy. It takes faith and patience to allow Him to point us in the right direction.

Erica Campbell encourages you to get into the word of God for today’s Faith Walk while you wait on Him to guide you. Press play above.

