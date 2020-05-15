Waiting on the Lord isn’t easy. It takes faith and patience to allow Him to point us in the right direction.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Erica Campbell encourages you to get into the word of God for today’s Faith Walk while you wait on Him to guide you. Press play above.

RELATED NEWS:

Faith Walking: The Power of Practice [VIDEO]

Faith Walking: Seek God With Your Whole Heart [VIDEO]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Faith Walking: Walk By Faith And Not By Sight was originally published on getuperica.com