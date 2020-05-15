Cary Cancels Summer Camps Through July 3rd

As part of its ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in consideration of the health and safety of participants and staff, the Town of Cary has canceled Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources summer camps through July 3, 2020. Full refunds will be issued for these camps. The Town previously canceled all classes, camps, and programs, as well as ticketed events and rentals, through May 31. Registration for non-camp summer 2020 programming is postponed until further notice.

Cary continues to monitor the pandemic and work with our partners at the county and state level, making decisions based on their guidance. Assessments regarding camps in July and August are currently underway and will be announced in the coming weeks. For more details about Cary’s COVID-19 response, visit townofcary.org/covid-19.

For refund questions or assistance, contact recreation.support@townofcary.org. For questions about other Town services or operations, dial 311 anywhere in Cary, (919) 469-4000 outside town limits, or email 311@townofcary.org.

