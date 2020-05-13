Faith Walking: God Gives Us Power [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 05.13.20
Dismiss


Pulling from 2 Timothy 1:7 that reads “For the Spirit God gave us does not make us timid, but gives us power, love and self-discipline,” Erica Campbell discusses knowing your power and authority granted by God. Listen to today’s Faith Walk up top! 

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

RELATED: 

Faith Walking: How To Embrace Change [VIDEO]

Faith Walking: Be Kind To People [VIDEO]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Faith Walking: God Gives Us Power [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 1 month ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 1 month ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 1 month ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 1 month ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 2 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 2 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 2 months ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 2 months ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 2 months ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 2 months ago
03.12.20
Close