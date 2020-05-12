More Protests Expected In Raleigh On Tuesday

Reopen NC protests are expected to continue on Tuesday morning around 11 a.m. in Raleigh.

These protester feel the state isn’t opening up fast enough and are hoping to get the attention of lawmakers to speed up the process while in Phase 1 of its reopening plan.

In the meantime a counter-protest will be held as a Raleigh man, Todd Stiefel, is organizing a plane to fly above Raleigh with a banner that reads “fewer graves if we open in waves. #Sciencesaves”

Gov. Cooper will hold another media briefing Tuesday at 2 p.m. Cooper enacted Phase 1 of the state’s reopening last week. ABC11 will air the briefing on-air and online.

Which side do you take?

