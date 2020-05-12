Princeton Has Its 1st Black Valedictorian

In its 274 year history, Princeton has its first black valedictorian.

Nicholas Johnson has made history for this Ivy League school.

Johson, who majored in operations research and financial engineering and hails from Montreal, will headline the Class of 2020 at a virtual commencement scheduled for Sunday, May 31.

University officials say an in-person ceremony will be held in May 2021.

Read more about Nicholas Johson at https://abc11.com/education/princeton-has-1st-black-valedictorian-in-universitys-274-year-history/6172231/

