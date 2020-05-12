CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Princeton Has Its 1st Black Valedictorian

Graduation

Source: Getty / Getty

 

In its 274 year history, Princeton has its first black valedictorian.

Nicholas Johnson has made history for this Ivy League school.

Johson, who majored in operations research and financial engineering and hails from Montreal, will headline the Class of 2020 at a virtual commencement scheduled for Sunday, May 31.

University officials say an in-person ceremony will be held in May 2021.

Read more about Nicholas Johson at https://abc11.com/education/princeton-has-1st-black-valedictorian-in-universitys-274-year-history/6172231/

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 1 month ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 1 month ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 1 month ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 1 month ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 2 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 2 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 2 months ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 2 months ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 2 months ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 2 months ago
03.12.20
Close