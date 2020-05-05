Ericaism: God Is A Keeper [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 05.05.20
Dismiss

It’s easy to do and say what you’re used to doing, but when the Holy Spirit and the presence of God reminds you that God’s kept you and reminds you that God’s got you in the center of His will and in the palm of His hand, it’s a beautiful thing. Thank God for where you are now and what’s to come.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Watch Erica Campbell’s Ericaism that speaks to it today. 

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Ericaism: God Is A Keeper [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 4 weeks ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 1 month ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 1 month ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 1 month ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 1 month ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 1 month ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 1 month ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 2 months ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 2 months ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 2 months ago
03.12.20
Close