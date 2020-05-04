CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

You Can Still Get Stimulus Money For Dependents If You Don’t Normally File Taxes…Deadline Is May 5th

Court Settlement

Source: spxChrome / Getty

There is a free IRS tool for low-income North Carolinians: If you did not file your taxes online in 2018 or 2019, you need to register your dependents through the IRS by May 5 to receive the additional $500 per dependent.

The IRS is committed to helping you get your Economic Impact Payment as soon as possible. The payments, also referred to by some as stimulus payments, are automatic for most taxpayers. No further action is needed by taxpayers who filed tax returns in 2018 and 2019 and most seniors and retirees.

See if you are eligible for an Economic Impact Payment.

If you are eligible, use our guide to figure out which IRS tool you should use to get your payment.

Filers: Get Your Payment

Use the “Get My Payment” application to:

  • Check your payment status
  • Confirm your payment type: direct deposit or by mail?
  • Enter your bank account information for direct deposit if:
    • We don’t have your direct deposit information and
    • We haven’t scheduled your payment yet

Get My Payment

Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info Here

Use the “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here” application if:

  • You are not required to file federal income tax returns for 2018 and 2019 for any reason including:
    • Your income is less than $12,200
    • You’re married filing jointly and together your income is less than $24,400
    • You have no income
  • You have qualifying children under age 17 and you receive SSI or VA benefits (you must enter your info by May 5)

Do not use this tool if you are required to file a 2018 or 2019 tax return; you should file as you normally would.

Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here

2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Bare Face Beauties: These Celeb Women Are Fresh-Faced In Self-Isolation

18 photos Launch gallery

Bare Face Beauties: These Celeb Women Are Fresh-Faced In Self-Isolation

Continue reading Bare Face Beauties: These Celeb Women Are Fresh-Faced In Self-Isolation

Bare Face Beauties: These Celeb Women Are Fresh-Faced In Self-Isolation

It's day whatever of the state issued self-isolation regulations. Our nails are jagged, we left our wig on the night stand and we haven't worn makeup since they closed Sephora. Every woman is on the same wave (unless you're Taraji P. Henson, who can do her own gel manicure and roller set). We reported earlier this week about Teairra Mari rocking her knotless braids and bare-face on Instagram and she's not the only celeb lady who is keeping it au naturale. Susan Kelechi Watson kicked a bare-face rap on Instagram. NeNe Leakes showed off her supple skin while bragging bout her skincare routine. See who else is flaunting their fresh face on social media during the quarantine.  

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

You Can Still Get Stimulus Money For Dependents If You Don’t Normally File Taxes…Deadline Is May 5th  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 3 weeks ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 1 month ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 1 month ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 1 month ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 1 month ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 1 month ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 1 month ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 2 months ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 2 months ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 2 months ago
03.12.20
Close