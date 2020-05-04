See How Many COVID-19 Cases Are In Your Area

The NC Department of Health and Human Services on Friday launched an interactive map on its website showing how many coronavirus cases and deaths have been reported in each ZIP code.

The highest cases in NC are in Durham’s zipcode 27705. There have been 242 cases and 21 deaths.

Siler City’s 27344 follows by posting 211 cases, but has had no deaths.

Raleigh’s 27610, located southeast of downtown, has the third-most cases in the state with 182. Three people died.

In the Triangle area, other ZIP codes with high case counts include:

Durham’s 27704, which posted 82 cases and no deaths.

Durham’s 27707, which posted 78 cases and no deaths.

Clayton’s 27520, which posted 72 cases and 10 deaths.

Durham’s 27703, which posted 66 cases and 2 deaths.

Durham’s 27713, which posted 64 cases and a death.

Knightdale’s 27545, which posted 63 cases and 9 deaths.

Chapel Hill’s 27514, which posted 59 cases and 3 deaths.

Durham’s 27712, which posted 56 cases and 7 deaths.

Read more at source: WRAL.com

