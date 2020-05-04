Sunday School Review “Joy Will Return”

THIS SUNDAY SCHOOL OVERVIEW FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS OF THE LESSON EACH WEEK. BIBLICAL TRANSLATIONS WILL VARY, BUT THE MAIN RESOURCE WILL BE THE TOWNSEND PRESS SUNDAY SCHOOL COMMENTARY, 99th EDITION. THIS FEATURE IS DESIGNED TO BE OF HELP TO THOSE WHO CANNOT ATTEND THEIR LOCAL CHURCH AND/OR SUNDAY SCHOOL.

LESSON TITLE: A VISION OF RESTORATION

Adult/Young Adult Topic: THE RETURN OF JOY

Printed Text: Zephaniah 3:14-20

KEY VERSE: Zephaniah 3:20 (NIV) At that time I will gather you; at that time I will bring you home. I will give you honor and praise among all the peoples of the earth when I restore your fortunes before your very eyes,” says the LORD.

UNIFYING LESSON PRINCIPLE: Oppressions of the poor and powerless seem pervasive in our world. Is there any hope for a reversal of this condition? The prophet Zephaniah proclaims the day of restoration when God’s people shall be returned to righteousness, justice, and peace.

CONCLUDING REFLECTION: God never gives up on His own. Even though He hates sin and wrongdoing, all those who turn to Him in repentance and faith will be blessed by Him. Not only will individuals be blessed bur also, even nations will be blessed when they seek to do the just and fair things for their people. God watches over His own and in His own time He makes things right.

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, we are thankful to you for the many blessings that you continue to bestow upon us. We give you thanks that, even in the midst of seasons of pain and suffering brought on by our actions as well as the actions of others, you have promised to restore and to renew us. You have promised to bring us once again into a season of peace, justice, and righteousness. For these promises we give you thanks. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

