The dog that tested positive lives with a family where the husband, wife and son all tested positive for the virus. The family all experienced mild symptoms and so did the dog.
Kandi's Baby Girl Blaze Is The #BlackGirlMagic We Need Right Now!
15 photos Launch gallery
Kandi's Baby Girl Blaze Is The #BlackGirlMagic We Need Right Now!
1. Pool Time!Source:Via Instagram @kandi 1 of 15
2. Daddy Time!Source:Via Instagram @kandi 2 of 15
3. Giraffe For DaysSource:Via Instagram @kandi 3 of 15
4. Hot MamasSource:Via Instagram @kandi 4 of 15
5. Dribble, DribbleSource:Via Instagram @kandi 5 of 15
6. Baby ActivistSource:Via Instagram @kandi 6 of 15
7. Sibling Love!Source:Via Instagram @kandi 7 of 15
8. Grandparents Day!Source:Via Instagram @kandi 8 of 15
9. All-White PartySource:Via Instagram @kandi 9 of 15
10. Pool PrincessSource:Via Instagram @kandi 10 of 15
11. Throwing ShadeSource:Via Instagram @kandi 11 of 15
12. Pretty In PinkSource:Via Instagram @kandi 12 of 15
13. I'm Da Best!Source:Via Instagram @blazetucker 13 of 15
14. Labels, Labels, LabelsSource:Via Instagram @blazetucker 14 of 15
15. Welcome To The World Little One!Source:Via Instagram @blazetucker 15 of 15
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
CDC Recommends That We Now Social Distance Our Pets was originally published on foxync.com