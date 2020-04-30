CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Holly Springs Businesses Can Get Up To $3000

Farmer collecting payment at market

Source: Naila Ruechel / Getty

Have you heard about the Holly Springs Angel Fund application?

Applicants must be small business owners of brick and mortar businesses in Holly Springs with fewer than 50 employees. Grants must be used only for essential needs of the small business, including rent, payroll, or other necessary operating expenses. Grant recipients will be asked to offer a shared “success story” on their social media platforms regarding how this grant helped them. Additionally, recipients are encouraged (not required) to contribute back to the HSAF when they are able to in the future. Apply here.

 

2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Bare Face Beauties: These Celeb Women Are Fresh-Faced In Self-Isolation

18 photos Launch gallery

Bare Face Beauties: These Celeb Women Are Fresh-Faced In Self-Isolation

Continue reading Bare Face Beauties: These Celeb Women Are Fresh-Faced In Self-Isolation

Bare Face Beauties: These Celeb Women Are Fresh-Faced In Self-Isolation

It's day whatever of the state issued self-isolation regulations. Our nails are jagged, we left our wig on the night stand and we haven't worn makeup since they closed Sephora. Every woman is on the same wave (unless you're Taraji P. Henson, who can do her own gel manicure and roller set). We reported earlier this week about Teairra Mari rocking her knotless braids and bare-face on Instagram and she's not the only celeb lady who is keeping it au naturale. Susan Kelechi Watson kicked a bare-face rap on Instagram. NeNe Leakes showed off her supple skin while bragging bout her skincare routine. See who else is flaunting their fresh face on social media during the quarantine.  

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Holly Springs Businesses Can Get Up To $3000  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 3 weeks ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 4 weeks ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 4 weeks ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 1 month ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 1 month ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 1 month ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 1 month ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 1 month ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 2 months ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 2 months ago
03.12.20
Close